Rock Island Co. health officials report 26 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - On Tuesday the Rock Island County Health Department reported 26 new cases.

Of the 26 new cases, county health officials said 2 are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 2,556 cases, including 71 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Public health officials said Tuesday that 14 patients are hospitalized in the county with COVID-19.

Administrator Nita Ludwig with the Rock Island County Health Department addressed the prison outbreak.

“The prison has reported dozens of cases in the last few days, but the total number associated with the prison accounts for only about 10 percent of the cases in Rock Island County," said Ludwig. “Overall community spread remains a larger issue.”

The new cases officials reported Tuesday are:

2 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

3 men in their 40s

3 men in their 30s

2 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

1 boy in his teens

1 boy younger than 13

3 women in their 60s

1 woman in her 50s

4 women in their 40s

2 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teens

Citing federal privacy laws, the health department said no further information is available.

