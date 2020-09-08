Advertisement

Rock Island Co. health officials report 26 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - On Tuesday the Rock Island County Health Department reported 26 new cases.

Of the 26 new cases, county health officials said 2 are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 2,556 cases, including 71 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Public health officials said Tuesday that 14 patients are hospitalized in the county with COVID-19.

Administrator Nita Ludwig with the Rock Island County Health Department addressed the prison outbreak.

“The prison has reported dozens of cases in the last few days, but the total number associated with the prison accounts for only about 10 percent of the cases in Rock Island County," said Ludwig. “Overall community spread remains a larger issue.”

The new cases officials reported Tuesday are:

  • 2 men in their 60s
  • 1 man in his 50s
  • 3 men in their 40s
  • 3 men in their 30s
  • 2 men in their 20s
  • 2 men in their teens
  • 1 boy in his teens
  • 1 boy younger than 13
  • 3 women in their 60s
  • 1 woman in her 50s
  • 4 women in their 40s
  • 2 women in their 20s
  • 1 girl in her teens

Citing federal privacy laws, the health department said no further information is available.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Illinois DPH: 1,392 new COVID-19 cases, including 7 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Crime

Arrest warrants issued for two men in fatal Silvis shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
The fatal shooting happened Aug. 30.

News

Enrollment rises at Iowa Wesleyan University

Updated: 3 hours ago

Back To School

Enrollment rises at Iowa Wesleyan University

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa Wesleyan University is reporting a 13% increase in the number of students this year.

Latest News

Storm Recovery

Crews still cleaning debris from derecho storm in Moline

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Crews will continue to pick up storm debris until it is all picked up.

Back To School

Parents, teachers in the Quad Cities area share thoughts on school resuming

Updated: 4 hours ago
With classes resuming throughout the Quad Cities area parents and teachers are sharing their thoughts and concerns regarding the effects of COVID-19. Want to share your concerns or thoughts anonymously with TV6? Details on how to do that are in the story.

Back To School

East Moline School District offering drive-thru technology support

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The tech support is for students needing help with their chromebooks or iPads.

News

TV6 congratulates Morgan Ottier on 10 years at KWQC

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Over the years, Morgan has been on our team as a reporter and anchor.

News

Burn ban lifted for Muscatine County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The burn ban is effective as of 11 a.m. on Friday.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report nearly 300 new coronavirus cases, six deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the total number of cases to 70,659, with a positivity rate of 10.5%, and 1,173 total deaths