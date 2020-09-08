Advertisement

September is National Family Meals Month

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

HyVee wants to help you celebrate this month’s observation by offering a chance to join in on a FREE Family-Friendly Meals Class via Zoom. Dietitians (including today’s guest Katie Schaeffer) from Quad Cities’ HyVees will be offering this session on September 24th at 5:30. The plan is to walk you through a breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipe to showcase how simple and easy it is to make and enjoy your meals together!

Here’s what you need to do:

The goal is that this class will increase the amount of family meals in your homes which is proven in research to be good for our health and our loved ones' health! Kids even do better in school when they sit down for a meal with the family unit. Hy-Vee is on a mission to get one more family meal in per week this National Family Meals Month. (See below how you can tune in for even more meal demos via Facebook Live feeds....)

🚨 Join your Hy-Vee Dietitians LIVE at 5 p.m. every Sunday this September during National Family Meals Month! Tune in...

Posted by Hy-Vee on Friday, September 4, 2020

