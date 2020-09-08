Showers & Storms Continue This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Much needed rain moved across the region overnight, with many locations picking up 1″ to 2″+ of precipitation. We’ll see additional showers throughout the day, as conditions remain breezy and unseasonably cool. Highs will only reach the 50′s to lower 60′s. A cool, wet weather pattern will continue across the region over the next several days. Look for off and on showers through the end of the week, with highs only reaching the 60′s. Temperatures get back into the 70′s this weekend, with a chance for showers Saturday, and sunshine on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably cool with mainly scattered showers. High: 60°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers overnight. Low: 53°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with rain showers likely. High: 61°.

