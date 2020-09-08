Advertisement

Taco Quesadilla Pizza Bites

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

HyVee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, came back for a second segment to demo the preparation for Taco Quesadilla Pizza Bites, perfect for a family meal because it combines Mexican food and pizza, two favorites for the kiddos!

As everyone knows, children are more likely to try food if they help prepare it. They feel a sense of pride when they see their family enjoying the meal they created. Let them crush the nacho chips and add all their toppings. Entire recipe and prep details are below.

Here’s another reminder that everyone is invited to join in on the FREE Family Friendly-Meals Class via Zoom on September 24th at 5:30. HyVee dietitians will walk you through a breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipe to showcase how simple and easy it is to make and enjoy meals together.

To register for this free class and to receive the grocery list ahead of time follow this Zoom link https://hy-vee.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K8gUQPcbR9yA7PHxV8ww8A. Once registered, you will receive the list of groceries so you can make the recipes with us in real time in the comfort of your own home!

Taco Quesadilla Pizza Bites

2 (7-inch each) multi-grain flatbreads

½ cup Hy-Vee shredded Mexican cheese

¼ cup Hy-Vee salsa, plus additional for serving

¼ cup chopped cooked chicken

1 tbsp Hy-Vee sliced pitted ripe olives

1 green onion, thinly sliced

2 oz shredded Hy-Vee pepper jack cheese

1/3 cup crushed Hy-Vee nacho chips

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. For quesadilla crust, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Sprinkle one flatbread with Mexican cheese, spreading out evenly. Place second flatbread on top of cheese. Bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven.

3. Spread salsa over top of quesadilla crust. Top with chicken, olives and green onion. Sprinkle with shredded pepper jack cheese and chips.

4. Return to oven and bake for 5 to 6 minutes more or until edges are brown and crisp and cheese is melted on top.

5. Cut into 8 wedges. If desired, serve with additional salsa.

Nutrition Facts per serving: 180 calories per serving, 10g total fat, 4.5g saturated fat, 0g trans fat, 30mg cholesterol, 460mg sodium, 14g total carbohydrates

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

