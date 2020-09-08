Advertisement

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in LeClaire

(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 58-year-old woman was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in LeClaire.

The Scott County Emergency Communications received a call around 5:42 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Valley Drive and Woodland Lane, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release.

The LeClaire Police Department requested assistance from the sheriff’s office’s accident investigations team.

Deputies said the preliminary investigation indicates a white 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Valley Drive and went off the road for an unknown reason. The Jeep went airborne, struck a tree in midair then struck another tree, causing it to come to a rest on its tires, according to the release.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation. No other information was released Monday night.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWQC

Man killed, two children seriously injured in head-on crash in Davenport

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Head on collision kills one, two other seriously injured.

Back To School

First Day of School for Davenport School District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Todd Alan
Return to Learn: Davenport

News

Davenport gears up for first day of school

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Teachers and Parents express concern for the upcoming new year

News

Labor Day classic car parade honors McCausland native

Updated: 11 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Latest News

News

Labor Day classic car parade honors McCausland native

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Randy B
The annual McCausland Labor Day Car Show was held Monday, this year honoring Bob Hintz, who has been one of the event’s organizers for years.

Local

Rock Island Co. health officials report 67 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Of the 67 new cases, county health officials said 54 are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

Local

Bettendorf, Arsenal Fire crews respond to boat taking on water

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Bettendorf fire told TV6 the boat’s occupants were assisted back to shore by another boat, along with the Bettendorf Fire-Rescue boat.

News

Iowa DPH reports 619 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 additional deaths

Updated: 15 hours ago
Get up-to-date information on stories developing through the day along with your forecast for the afternoon, evening and rest of the week.

Local

Illinois DPH: 1,381 new COVID-19 cases, including 8 additional deaths

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Monday the state has surpassed 250,000 COVID-19 cases.

Local

Blue Grass police warn of tampering with political signs on properties

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Blue Grass Police Department is warning residents not to tamper with political signs on properties.