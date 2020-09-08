Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 58-year-old woman was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in LeClaire.

The Scott County Emergency Communications received a call around 5:42 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Valley Drive and Woodland Lane, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release.

The LeClaire Police Department requested assistance from the sheriff’s office’s accident investigations team.

Deputies said the preliminary investigation indicates a white 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Valley Drive and went off the road for an unknown reason. The Jeep went airborne, struck a tree in midair then struck another tree, causing it to come to a rest on its tires, according to the release.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation. No other information was released Monday night.

