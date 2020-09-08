Advertisement

World Class Cuisine

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Figge Art Museum will be unveiling the The FIGGE CAFE featuring Chef Stu on Tuesday, Tuesday, September 8th (grand opening). Chef Jason Stewart (also creating dishes at Zeke’s Island Cafe) joined PSL via Zoom to show off menu offerings (see in the video and below).

The Figge hopes you’ll plan to join friends for lunch at the Figge Café. Menu features and flavors from all over the world will be served including Hawaiian pulled pork sliders, Cubano sandwich, Jamaican jerk chicken, cantina tacos, shrimp po boy, Ropa Vieja (a Cuban style pot roast), garden salads with choice of meat, sweet treats including a crispy peanut butter banana egg roll and much more. Experience the view from one of the most beautiful dining rooms in the Quad Cities—and visit the galleries while you’re here!

The Cafe’ is closed on Mondays & Sundays---Open Tuesday - Saturday 11am - 2pm

FIGGE ART MUSEUM / 225 West Second Street / Davenport, Iowa / 563.326.7804

The Figge Cafe opens back up TOMORROW! Stop in to enjoy delicious Caribbean inspired dishes from Chef Stu of Zeke's...

Posted by Figge Art Museum on Monday, September 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Davenport man pleads guilty in wife’s 2019 death

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Tara Gray
Casey Randall Klemme will be sentenced Oct. 16.

News

Boil order lifted in Rock Falls

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
According to the Whiteside County Health Department the order is expected to last approximately 48 hours and should expire the morning of Sept. 9.

Paula Sands Live

Number One Hair Salon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
This Bettendorf salon is celebrating a win in the Locals Love Us polling. Hair is their passion---find out about their services and see the results.

News

Man dies in single-vehicle accident in Carroll County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
A 40-year-old man from Savanna was pronounced dead at the scene.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Retrain Your Brain to Eat Healthy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Can you really re-train your brain or taste buds to eat healthier? Yes! Here is an eight-day plan that can lead you to desire broccoli instead of brownies.

News

TV6 congratulates Morgan Ottier on 10 years at KWQC

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Over the years, Morgan has been on our team as a reporter and anchor.

Local

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in LeClaire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The crash happened near the intersection of Valley Drive and Woodland Lane.

KWQC

Man killed, two children seriously injured in head-on crash in Davenport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Head on collision kills one, two other seriously injured.

Back To School

First Day of School for Davenport Community School District

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Todd Alan
Return to Learn: Davenport

News

Davenport gears up for first day of school

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Teachers and Parents express concern for the upcoming new year