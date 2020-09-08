World Class Cuisine

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Figge Art Museum will be unveiling the The FIGGE CAFE featuring Chef Stu on Tuesday, Tuesday, September 8th (grand opening). Chef Jason Stewart (also creating dishes at Zeke’s Island Cafe) joined PSL via Zoom to show off menu offerings (see in the video and below).

The Figge hopes you’ll plan to join friends for lunch at the Figge Café. Menu features and flavors from all over the world will be served including Hawaiian pulled pork sliders, Cubano sandwich, Jamaican jerk chicken, cantina tacos, shrimp po boy, Ropa Vieja (a Cuban style pot roast), garden salads with choice of meat, sweet treats including a crispy peanut butter banana egg roll and much more. Experience the view from one of the most beautiful dining rooms in the Quad Cities—and visit the galleries while you’re here!

The Cafe’ is closed on Mondays & Sundays---Open Tuesday - Saturday 11am - 2pm

FIGGE ART MUSEUM / 225 West Second Street / Davenport, Iowa / 563.326.7804

The Figge Cafe opens back up TOMORROW! Stop in to enjoy delicious Caribbean inspired dishes from Chef Stu of Zeke's... Posted by Figge Art Museum on Monday, September 7, 2020

