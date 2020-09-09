Advertisement

Augustana receives national recognition for diversity efforts

Augustana College students, staff start fall semester
Augustana College students, staff start fall semester
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Augustana College has been awarded national recognition for its efforts related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

This is the second year in a row the college has been honored for its efforts.

Over 300 institutions applied for the award and Augustana was one of the smallest to do so.

Augustana College is one of five institutions in Illinois to receive the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award.

