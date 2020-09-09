Bureau county police ask for help with damaged political signs

PRINCETON, Illinois (KWQC) -The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public about damaged and stolen political signs.

According to a Facebook post from the Princeton Police Department, damage, vandalism, and theft of political yard signs is becoming frequent in the Princeton, DePue, and Tiskilwa areas.

Anyone with information or video related to a political sign related incident are asked to contact Bureau/Putnam County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-939-6929.

