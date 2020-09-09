Advertisement

Bureau county police ask for help with damaged political signs

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(WIBW)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Illinois (KWQC) -The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public about damaged and stolen political signs.

According to a Facebook post from the Princeton Police Department, damage, vandalism, and theft of political yard signs is becoming frequent in the Princeton, DePue, and Tiskilwa areas.

Anyone with information or video related to a political sign related incident are asked to contact Bureau/Putnam County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-939-6929.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Muscatine school district supplies clear masks for deaf and hard of hearing

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Marci Clark
School district provides clear masks for deaf and hard of hearing

Back To School

School district provides clear masks for deaf and hard of hearing

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Davenport and West Burlington Health Centers receive $1.6 million grants

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health centers in Davenport and West Burlington will receive part of $1.6 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Crime

Man sentenced to prison in Moline shooting that injured two

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
Terril S. Jenkins, 25, must serve 85%, or 8.5 half years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Latest News

News

New apartment building going up in downtown Davenport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will house 56 market-rate apartments and small retail shops.

News

'Taking it one day at a time’: Rock Island shooting victim remains in hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Burn ban lifted in Scott County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The agency says it will announce when the burn ban has been lifted.

News

'Taking it one day at a time’: Rock Island shooting victim remains in hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
The family of a man shot in the Rock Island District nearly two weeks ago is taking it one day at a time.

News

Police find shell casings in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue in Moline

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
There was a police presence Wednesday afternoon around the 1100 block of 6th Avenue in Moline.

News

Illinois officials report 1,337 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 253,690 cases, including 8,214 deaths.