Davenport and West Burlington Health Centers receive $1.6 million grants

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Health centers in Davenport and West Burlington will receive part of $1.6 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to a press release, the funds will contribute to improvements to buildings affected by natural disasters, like last month’s derecho.

The grants come from the Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts (CADRE) program.

Officials say $1 million will go to Community Health Centers of Southeastern Iowa, Inc. in West Burlington, and $553,171 to Community Health Care, Inc. in Davenport.

