Davenport students return to school

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District started their first day of school on Tuesday. TV6 spoke with the superintendent about the first day back as well as a parent as they navigated through the first day of virtual learning with some technical issues.

The first day of school in Davenport was a welcomed day for the district.

“This is what we do. This is why we signed up for this profession. Is having the opportunity to work with and educate our kids. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have 'em back,” said Dr. Robert Kobylski, the superintendent.

For some families, the first day came with technical challenges. Rick Johnson, who has a son at Jefferson Elementary said they hadn’t received their login credentials for the online learning software in time for the first day.

“We talked to the school today and the lady that answered the phone says well there’s over 100 kids that are having trouble this morning so you’ll just have to wait for them to call you back,” Johnson said. “We’d just come back from the holiday for the first day of school. The meeting’s orientation scheduled for early in the morning. Couldn’t log in. We called the school. Got ahold of the teacher. She finally did call us back at noon. She’s swamped and anything anybody could do to incentivize more volunteers to help them troubleshoot, I think they’re going to be needing that for a little while,” he said.

The district is using Edgenuity, a platform that the superintendent said they’re familiar with and have been using for many years. He said a vast amount of calls were about username and password inquiries.

“We have our own teachers that are working with the software and the online component right now. The Edgenuity folks are offline but they’re accessible as far as chat rooms and emails and things like that and we’re navigating our way through the questions that we’re getting today,” Kobylski said.

As for Johnson, he’s hoping for the best.

“Just keeping on top of it. Keeping everyone informed as to what’s going on so they can best champion for their children is probably the best job you could do”

Dr. Kobylski said they’re using a mixture of Edgenuity teachers and teachers from the district to enhance the learning opportunities for their students. He said as of Monday morning, 29% of the student population opted for the online learning option.

