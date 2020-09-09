Advertisement

Division Street detour delayed due to rain

Crews need to wait for the road to dry before applying asphalt.
By Morgan Ottier
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ongoing construction on Division Street north of 4th is delayed due to our recent heavy rain.

There are significant reconstruction and sewer improvements happening on Division between 5th and 9th streets. the work started back in early July.

Public works updated drivers this week saying the planned northbound detour switch has been delayed until things dry-out. Be on the lookout for additional changes later in the week.

Meantime, the entire Division Street reconstruction project should be complete by mid-November.

