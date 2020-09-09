Dreary & Breezy Again Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A similar forecast to yesterday can be expected today. Rounds of showers, drizzle and breezy NE winds will keep highs to the 50s in the QCA. I’m not expecting much or any thunder today since we aren’t as unstable as yesterday. Showers will linger into Thursday morning before a window of dry time opens up late Thursday afternoon. HIghs should recover to the mid 60s. We will get back to the 70s on Friday and Saturday, but our last round of active weather will plague this period. Expect a round of showers and storms Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time. We will dry it out on Sunday as temps gradually warm back to the mid 70s next week.

TODAY: Rain and cold. High: 59º. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 52°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain. High: 66°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.