Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning. There have been no reports of damage.
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning. There have been no reports of damage.(Source: U.S. Geological Survey via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Residents took to social media to express their shock at the rare occurrence as numerous reports of shaking have been reported across the state.

NJ.com reports that on Aug. 23, 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in central Virginia shook buildings in New Jersey. It was one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded in the eastern U.S.

The USGS said the earthquake was centered 1.25 miles (2 kilometers) south, southeast of the center of East Freehold. It hit just before 2 a.m.

There have been no reports of damage.

