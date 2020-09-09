Free diaper giveaway for Illinois parents

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Free diapers are available for pick-up Wednesday at the Rock Island County Health Department located at 2112 25th Avenue in Rock Island. The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m.

There are some rules, though. There’s a limit of 50 diapers per child and the child must be with you at pick-up. you must be an Illinois resident.

A similar event is upcoming for Iowa residents.

