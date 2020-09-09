DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Freight House Farmers' Market now offers online sales. Order by Wednesday & Pickup on Saturday! Lorrie Beaman, Director of The Freight House Farmer’s Market, joins PSL to share the latest on the newly developed “Market2Go” and the timing couldn’t be better given the demand for pick up services during the pandemic. The interview discusses all the details on how to order fresh farmer’s market foods for pick up.

Freight House Farmers Market / 421 West River Drive, Davenport / 563-322-6009/ Open Wed., Sat., & Sun

Direct Link to Freight House Market2Go (to place online orders) See below to follow them on Facebook....

You asked for it! Farm to Table Dinners are Back!! Mark your Calendar for September 26th! Chef Carrie Hilman will be... Posted by Freight House Farmers' Market on Thursday, September 3, 2020

