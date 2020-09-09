Advertisement

Health officials report first human case of West Nile virus in Illinois for 2020

West Nile Virus Deep Look / CC BY-SA 4.0
West Nile Virus Deep Look / CC BY-SA 4.0(MGN Deep Look / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in Illinois for 2020.

Health officials say a DuPage County resident in her 40s became ill in mid-August.

“While we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also remember to take steps to protect our health from other illnesses,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, in a news release.  “In an effort to decrease our risk of contracting COVID-19 from indoor settings, many of us are spending more time outdoors while still socially distancing.  As we enjoy the outdoors, we need to protect ourselves from other viruses carried by mosquitoes by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around our homes.”

Last year, 46 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird, horse,  and/or human case.  In the 2019 season, IDPH reported 28 human cases (although human cases are underreported), including one death.

According to IDPH, the West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly called a house mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

In a news release, health officials said common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.  Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks.  However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms.  In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, or even death, can occur.  People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.

Precautions to Fight the Bite include practicing the three “R’s” – reduce, repel, and report.

REDUCE - make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.  Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.  Try to keep doors and windows shut.

  • Eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers.

REPEL - when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535   according to label instructions.  Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

REPORT – report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.  The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito larvae.

IDPH says monitoring for West Nile virus in Illinois includes laboratory tests for mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds, as well as testing humans with West Nile virus-like symptoms.  People who observe a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird should contact their local health department, who will determine if the bird will be picked up for testing.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials report 1,337 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 253,690 cases, including 8,214 deaths.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 478 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the total number of cases to 71,137, with a positivity rate of 10.5%, and 1,185 deaths.

News

Augustana receives national recognition for diversity efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Augustana College is one of five institutions in Illinois to receive the award.

News

Alliant Energy customers potentially overcharged, will see bills adjusted in September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Alliant Energy customers were potentially overcharged on their August energy bill and the energy company will adjust customers' bills to reflect the overcharge during the next billing cycle.

Latest News

News

QC Illinois Out of the Darkness Walk goes virtual this September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The walk is held every year as an effort to bring awareness to suicide.

News

Man arrested after homemade explosive device found in LaMotte

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Division Street detour delayed due to rain

Updated: 6 hours ago
The planned northbound detour switch has been delayed until things dry-out.

News

Camanche School District bond proposal passes

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Moline-Coal Valley Virtual Conversation

Updated: 7 hours ago
Classes are underway, but parents in the Moline-Coal Valley District have the opportunity Wednesday night to ask school officials any lingering questions.

News

Division Street detour delayed due to rain

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Morgan Ottier
The detour switch is getting pushed back. Crews have to wait for the road to dry-out before applying new asphalt.