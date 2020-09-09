Advertisement

Hy-Vee KidsFit Fall 2020 Wellness Program

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -

Daira Driftmier, director of Hy-Vee KidsFit. came back on PSL to promote what Hy-Vee is doing this fall to enhance a child’s overall fitness and wellness no matter the learning styles adopted during the pandemic.

Hy-Vee KidsFit is launching a free, downloadable Wellness Week guide. The guide includes in-person, virtual and hybrid methods to help students prioritize healthy choices in school and at home. This consists of a downloadable toolkit that contains fun education-based activities, at-home assignments and challenges that encourage healthy lifestyles and physical exercise. The program is designed for students of all ages and abilities in an effort to connect school to home with family participation.

This fall, 50 schools across Hy-Vee’s eight-state-region will host Hy-Vee KidsFit Wellness Week devoted to educating students about the importance of nutrition and fitness. Students will complete daily activities, physical challenges and assignments for the chance to earn prizes.

See more at the website to learn everything about the Hy-Vee KidsFit Free, Flexible Health and Wellness Program for Schools.

