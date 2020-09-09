Illinois officials report 1,337 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,337 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

• Adams County: 1 male 90s

• Christian County: 1 female 90s

• Coles County: 1 female 80s

• Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Jackson County: 1 female 90s

• Jersey County: 1 female 100+

• Kane County: 1 male 80s

• Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

• LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

• Macon County: 1 male 70s

• Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

• Peoria County: 1 male 90s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

• Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

• Will County: 1 male 70s

• Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 3 females 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 253,690 cases, including 8,214 deaths.

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 2 – September 8 is 3.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,029 tests for a total of 4,526,739.

As of Tuesday night, 1,580 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 357 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website.

