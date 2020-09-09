Iowa officials report 478 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 478 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 71,137, with a positivity rate of 10.5%, and 1,185 deaths. The website reports the data in real-time.

Officials also reported that 676,602 were tested and 50,937 people have recovered. They also reported 322 were hospitalized, 32 in the last 24 hours, and 83 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Total Testing Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 13 2,399 6.5% (down from 6.6% Tuesday) 32,066 1,794 23 Muscatine 4 1,008 7.2% (down from 6.8% Tuesday) 8,429 818 52 Clinton 5 946 11.4% (down from 12.2% Tuesday) 8,418 438 15 Des Moines 7 640 7% (down from 7.8% Tuesday) 7,502 200 5 Lee 11 511 10.7% (down from 11.7% Tuesday) 5,311 129 6 Henry 6 410 14.7% (up from 14.2 Tuesday) 4,270 139 4 Jackson 4 244 12.8% (up from 11.8 Tuesday) 3,365 162 2 Cedar 3 183 7.8% (up from 7.1% Tuesday) 3,137 133 1 Louisa 1 401 5.4% (up from 4.8% Tuesday) 2,209 363 14

