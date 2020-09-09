Advertisement

Iowa officials report 478 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Tara Gray
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 478 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 71,137, with a positivity rate of 10.5%, and 1,185 deaths. The website reports the data in real-time.

Officials also reported that 676,602 were tested and 50,937 people have recovered. They also reported 322 were hospitalized, 32 in the last 24 hours, and 83 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal Cases14-Day PositivityTotal TestingTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott132,3996.5% (down from 6.6% Tuesday)32,0661,79423
Muscatine41,0087.2% (down from 6.8% Tuesday)8,42981852
Clinton594611.4% (down from 12.2% Tuesday)8,41843815
Des Moines76407% (down from 7.8% Tuesday)7,5022005
Lee1151110.7% (down from 11.7% Tuesday)5,3111296
Henry641014.7% (up from 14.2 Tuesday)4,2701394
Jackson424412.8% (up from 11.8 Tuesday)3,3651622
Cedar31837.8% (up from 7.1% Tuesday)3,1371331
Louisa14015.4% (up from 4.8% Tuesday)2,20936314

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augustana receives national recognition for diversity efforts

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Augustana College is one of five institutions in Illinois to receive the award.

News

QC Illinois Out of the Darkness Walk goes virtual this September

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The walk is held every year as an effort to bring awareness to suicide.

News

Division Street detour delayed due to rain

Updated: 4 hours ago
The planned northbound detour switch has been delayed until things dry-out.

News

Camanche School District bond proposal passes

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Moline-Coal Valley Virtual Conversation

Updated: 5 hours ago
Classes are underway, but parents in the Moline-Coal Valley District have the opportunity Wednesday night to ask school officials any lingering questions.

News

Division Street detour delayed due to rain

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Morgan Ottier
The detour switch is getting pushed back. Crews have to wait for the road to dry-out before applying new asphalt.

Iowa News

Loras College removes founder’s statue after discovering ties with slavery

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Loras College has taken down a statue honoring Bishop Mathias Loras after it was confirmed that he had enslaved a woman in the 1800's.

KWQC

More Rain Today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Wet and cold stretch in the QCA

News

No “Bikes for Brains" this year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The 20th year of the “Bikes for Brains” program won’t be happening this winter, according to organizer Sandy Seeley.

News

Rock Island Co. health officials report 26 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On Tuesday the Rock Island County Health Department reported 26 new cases.