Iowa officials report 478 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths over 24 hours
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 478 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the total number of cases to 71,137, with a positivity rate of 10.5%, and 1,185 deaths. The website reports the data in real-time.
Officials also reported that 676,602 were tested and 50,937 people have recovered. They also reported 322 were hospitalized, 32 in the last 24 hours, and 83 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity
|Total Testing
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|13
|2,399
|6.5% (down from 6.6% Tuesday)
|32,066
|1,794
|23
|Muscatine
|4
|1,008
|7.2% (down from 6.8% Tuesday)
|8,429
|818
|52
|Clinton
|5
|946
|11.4% (down from 12.2% Tuesday)
|8,418
|438
|15
|Des Moines
|7
|640
|7% (down from 7.8% Tuesday)
|7,502
|200
|5
|Lee
|11
|511
|10.7% (down from 11.7% Tuesday)
|5,311
|129
|6
|Henry
|6
|410
|14.7% (up from 14.2 Tuesday)
|4,270
|139
|4
|Jackson
|4
|244
|12.8% (up from 11.8 Tuesday)
|3,365
|162
|2
|Cedar
|3
|183
|7.8% (up from 7.1% Tuesday)
|3,137
|133
|1
|Louisa
|1
|401
|5.4% (up from 4.8% Tuesday)
|2,209
|363
|14
