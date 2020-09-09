Man arrested after homemade explosive device found in LaMotte

LAMOTTE, Iowa (KWQC) - A LaMotte man was arrested Sunday after deputies said he placed a homemade explosive device near a woodshed.

Aaron Hinke, 45, is charged with possession of an incendiary or explosive device with intent, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Hinke was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center.

He appeared in Jackson County Court on Monday and is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 17.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a property on South Main Street in LaMotte at 6:45 p.m. Sunday for a report that a possible homemade explosive device was found, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

Deputies located a device that contained elements and components of an explosive device. According to the release, deputies secured the scene and contacted the Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office to assist with the investigation.

According to the release, the State Fire Marshal was able to defuse the explosive device and make the scene safe. The initial investigation of the scene was completed by sheriff’s deputies, according to the release.

A search warrant connected to the investigation was executed by the sheriff’s office and the State Fire Marshal’s office in an attempt to locate evidence connected to the device found at the property.

Authorities said Hinke was located and identified as the person of interest while officials were conducting the search warrant.

According to a criminal complaint, the device was located next to a woodshed. The complaint said Hinke admitted to making and placing the device through a series of text messages sent to the person who owns the shed. According to court documents, Hinke also admitted, while in custody, to making and placing the device where it was discovered.

