Man sentenced to prison in Moline shooting that injured two

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison in connection with a shooting that left two people injured in March 2019.

Terril S. Jenkins, 25, must serve 85%, or 8.5 half years, of the sentence before he is eligible for parole, Rock Island County court records.

He also must serve three years of mandatory supervised release once he completes his prison term.

Jenkins pleaded guilty in July to aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Moline police were dispatched at 9:32 p.m. March 25, 2019, to the 2500 block of 6th Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire.

Officers located a 19-year-old East Moline man suffering from multiple gunshots wounds and a second 19-year-old East Moline man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The first man was transported by Moline Fire to UnityPoint-Trinity Rock Island, where he underwent surgery.

The second man was transported by Rock Island Arsenal Fire/EMS to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, for a wound to an upper extremity and was released from the hospital.

Police have said the initial investigation showed that the men were the only occupants in an eastbound car when an unknown vehicle drove next to them and began shooting.

Police have said they believe the shooting was done in retaliation for the death of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr., who was fatally shot on Oct. 31, 2018.

No arrests have been made in Harrell’s death as of Friday.

