Maquoketa receives grant to improve flooding infrastructure

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Maquoketa will soon see improved flooding infrastructure thanks to a new $2.3 million federal grant.

The money was awarded to the city by the Economic Development Administration and will be matched with more than $572,000 in local funds.

City leaders say the funding will go toward stormwater improvements that are needed to protect Maquoketa’s industrial parks and commercial jobs from future flooding. The improvements will help create or retain 100 area jobs.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.