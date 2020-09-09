Moline-Coal Valley ‘Virtual Community Conversation’

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Classes are already underway but parents in the Moline-Coal Valley District have the opportunity Wednesday night to ask school officials any lingering questions.

The district is holding a ‘Virtual Community Conversation’ from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Families can join Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage, along with school board members, via Zoom. They’re welcome to ask questions and provide feedback on the school year, so far.

Up to 500 participants can join.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.