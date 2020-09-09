More Rain Today

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s been a very wet stretch in the QCA. In fact radar has estimated nearly 5″ of rain has fallen since Sunday morning. However the official measurements is closer to 4″.

Since Sunday morning (kwqc)

We have seen as much rain in the last 4 days as we saw from mid July through all of August. It’s safe to say we busted our drought. As far as temps go, the last time we were in the 50s for consecutive days, was May 10th & 11th. This pattern will break over the weekend as we dry it out by Sunday and temps return to the mid 70s.

