New apartment building going up in downtown Davenport

New apartment building under construction in downtown Davenport(Quad Cities Chamber)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Another residential option is going up in downtown Davenport. Estes Construction broke ground this week on the new apartment building called Urbane210.

The building is located at 210 E. 2nd Street, next to the Davenport RiverCenter. The 5-story, mixed-use building will offer 56 market-rate apartments and over 6,000 square feet of commercial space meant to attract small businesses.

The the residential offerings include studios, 1 bedroom, and 2-bedroom units with views of the Mississippi River and within walking distance to downtown attractions.

The $8 million project will also provide micro-retail spaces of 600 to 1,000 square feet for small businesses and entrepreneurs, along with a larger commercial space that could house a restaurant or similar anchor tenant. Urbane210 is expected to be ready to open in 2021.

