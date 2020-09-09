No “Bikes for Brains" this year

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The 20th year of the “Bikes for Brains” program won’t be happening this winter, according to organizer Sandy Seeley.

In a press release, Seeley says COVID related shutdowns at major manufacturing facilities lead to a bike shortage this fall.

The program provides free bikes and helmets to kids who might not be able to get them otherwise. Last year more than 100 children got bikes, complete with helmets and training wheels, according to a press release. The children that receive bikes chosen based on recommendations from the Rock Island Head Start program, The Project, Youth Hope, Children’s Therapy Center and Early Learning Quad Cities.

Seeley says she is hopeful that the fundraiser will be able to continue as normal in 2021.

