Police find shell casings in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue in Moline
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police responded to the 1100 block of 6th Avenue in Moline at approximately 12:14 p.m. on Wednesday.
TV6 confirmed with police several shell casings were found.
Police say they checked hospitals and there and there are no victims.
Police say they are looking for cameras in the area.
Traffic was being diverted from 6th Avenue to 5th Avenue. Police have now opened up 6th Avenue.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.