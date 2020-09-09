QC Illinois Out of the Darkness Walk goes virtual this September

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Illinois Out of the Darkness Walk is going virtual this September due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The walk is held every year as an effort to bring awareness to suicide and support those who have lost loved ones.

Those who’d like to attend the event virtually are asked to post photos and videos of themselves, their team or loved ones on the virtual event page. Organizers are hoping to get enough photos to make a video combining all of them.

Organizers say while the walk is virtual this year, they will have a stop in location at Len Brown’s North Shore Inn located at 700 North Shore Drive in Moline from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20. Participants can take a photo with a "There is HOPE'' traveling picture frame, drop off donations and get their T-shirts.

You can also register at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website.

For more information you can visit the Quad Cities Illinois Virtual Out of the Darkness Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.