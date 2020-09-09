EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

It’s a sure sign of fall around the Quad Cities. The 2020 apple harvest is underway. It’s a family tradition at Stone’s Apple Barn, 16115 Hubbard Road in East Moline. Starting this upcoming weekend, Stone’s is opening up the “You Pick” tradition that gives families a chance to wander around the orchard and gather up some delicious apple bounty! There are all kinds of other apple-based products available (ciders, jams, etc.) plus farm animals and more.

Watch the video from a previous year to learn more about Stone’s Apple Barn & Orchard’s business and features.

Stone’s Apple Barn / 16115 Hubbard Road / East Moline, IL / 309-496-2318

We will be closing for the season on 11/21/18. Come by before then and pay us a visit. we have 55+ Varieties of Stone... Posted by Stone's Apple-Barn on Saturday, November 17, 2018

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.