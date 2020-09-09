Advertisement

'Taking it one day at a time’: Rock Island shooting victim remains in hospital

By Spencer Maki
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The family of a man shot in the Rock Island District nearly two weeks ago is taking it one day at a time.

One person died and five people were injured in the shooting on Aug. 29 in The District of Rock Island. 22-year-old Darien Ramsdale was hit by a bullet and remains in the hospital.

“We were just in shock. Obviously. What else would you be but in shock,” his mother Wendy Ramsdale said, “It took quite a few hours to actually sink in.”

Wendy received a phone call just after 5:00 a.m. that morning from a hospital.

“I’m thinking car accident?” Wendy said.

She soon learned her son was shot while outside a bar. She said he was out with some friends when they saw a fight down the street and was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“And then next thing you know, people started running. And at some time or another he got shot,” Wendy said, “I don’t know that anybody knows exactly what happened. And you know what? I don’t think I really want to know. I don’t really want to know. It’s not important anymore.”

The bullet struck Darien in the vertebrae, damaging his spinal cord.

“We just have to move day by day. You know, you hear a lot of miraculous things. At this point I know he can shrug his shoulders. At this point he’s just sleeping all the time,” Wendy said, “We just have to see. But it’s going to be a long haul. it’s going to be a long haul.”

Much of his body remains paralyzed and he will need extensive rehab. Wendy also worries about the quality of life he will have.

“I want him to have so much, but that’s just the way it is being a parent. You want everything. Now I just want the best that can happen,” she said as they take it one day at a time, “We just pray that it’s going to get better.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only her husband has been allowed in the hospital. Wendy said her large family and support of friends in the community what helping them get through each day.

On Aug. 31, the Rock Island Police Dept. arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting.

