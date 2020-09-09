News
Weather
Sports
Decision 2020
Livestream
Back to School and Beyond
Home
News
Storm Recovery
International
National
Decision 2020
State
Livestream
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Closings
Weather Maps
River Levels
Traffic Cams
Iowa Road Conditions
Illinois Road Conditions
Sports
Spotlight Athlete
Highlight Zone
Highlight Zone Scoreboard
Video
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Hello Quad Cities
Community Calendar
Paula Sands Live
Contact Us/Submit Idea
Newsletter
Midday Medical
Back to School and Beyond
Contests
MomsEveryday
TV6 Investigates
COVID-19 Map
Learn United
Submit Photos & Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Advertisement
Tuesday High School Volleyball 9.8.20
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT
|
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Sports
Tuesday High School Volleyball 9.8.20
Updated: 54 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
Sports
9 Year Old boy sets goal to run 100 hills in the Quad Cities
Updated: 12 hours ago
9 year old Jacoby Cooke is trying to run 100 hills in the Quad cities because of his love for running hills! WATCH to see the full story.
Sports
9 Year Old boy sets goal to run 100 hills in the Quad Cities
Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
Sports
Ella McLaughlin - Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
|
By
Kevin Kohr
Ella McLaughlin - Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Latest News
Sports
Highlight Zone - Week 2
Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT
|
By
Kevin Kohr
Highlight Zone - Week 2
Sports
Assumption Knights win big against Central: WATCH Highlights & Post game interview
Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:39 AM CDT
The Assumption Knights beat Davenport Central 48-14 at Brady street stadium.
Sports
Assumption Knights win big against Central: WATCH Post game interview
Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
Sports
9.1.20 Sports Cast: Volleyball & Cross Country Highlights
Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM : Assumption vs Central DeWitt, Muscatine vs West, Central vs North, Clinton Boys & Girls Cross Country
Sports
9.1.20 Sports Cast: Volleyball & Cross Country Highlights
Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:16 AM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
Sports
Standing up to racism; a look back at a night of unity for Iowa State football in 1959
Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT
|
By
Joey Donia
When Iowa State was met with racism in Oklahoma, head coach Clay Stapleton and his team stood strong together in unity