18-year-old stole squad car, led police on chase into Keokuk

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - Police say an 18-year-old led Hancock County, Illinois authorities into Keokuk after stealing a squad car on Wednesday night.

At approximately 11:31 p.m on Wednesday, Keokuk police say they were dispatched to the area of the Keokuk/Hamilton bridge in reference to a stolen vehicle being pursued.

Keokuk police say Hancock County authorities were in pursuit of a stolen squad car which had been stolen by an arrested individual, Ethan Joseph Walte.

Police describe Walte to be 5′9″ and 135 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck and chest. Police say he was last seen wearing a camouflage zip-up jacket and no shoes.

Anyone who sees Walte is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.