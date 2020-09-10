American Red Cross shares Iowa response efforts one month after derecho

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It has been one month since the derecho left residents in Iowa and Illinois with property damage and power outages.

The American Red Cross shared some facts about its response efforts in Iowa since.

Iowa Derecho Response Efforts

Provided more than 2,500 overnight shelter and hotel stays to those affected by the storm.

Distributed more than 98,000 meals and snacks and nearly 2,500 cases of water.

Delivered more than 18,500 relief supplies, including items such as rakes, shovels and tarps.

Made over 4,500 health services, mental health services and disability integration contacts.

Supported by nearly 300 Red Cross volunteers.

The American Red Cross says it is continuing to work with local officials and community partners to address the needs of those affected.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.