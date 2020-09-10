Advertisement

American Red Cross shares Iowa response efforts one month after derecho

(SOURCE: Jacque Harms/MGN/American Red Cross)
(SOURCE: Jacque Harms/MGN/American Red Cross)(KNOP)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It has been one month since the derecho left residents in Iowa and Illinois with property damage and power outages.

The American Red Cross shared some facts about its response efforts in Iowa since.

Iowa Derecho Response Efforts

  • Provided more than 2,500 overnight shelter and hotel stays to those affected by the storm.
  • Distributed more than 98,000 meals and snacks and nearly 2,500 cases of water.
  • Delivered more than 18,500 relief supplies, including items such as rakes, shovels and tarps.
  • Made over 4,500 health services, mental health services and disability integration contacts.
  • Supported by nearly 300 Red Cross volunteers.

The American Red Cross says it is continuing to work with local officials and community partners to address the needs of those affected.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 819 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 71,956 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.5%, and 1,205 deaths.

News

Upcoming flu season mixed with COVID-19 a concern for health professionals

Updated: 1 hour ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Coronavirus

Upcoming flu season mixed with COVID-19 a concern for health professionals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Flu season is just around the corner and, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, has health professionals concerned.

News

Police say man stole squad car, led police on chase into Keokuk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say Ethan Joseph Walte, 18, led Hancock County, Illinois authorities into Keokuk Wednesday night.

Latest News

KWQC

Nice dent in drought thanks to recent rainfall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
A look at how our recent rainfall has impacted our drought as well as some crazy satellite images and photos from the western wildfires.

News

Drought busted despite latest update - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Police searching for missing 16-year-old from Mount Vernon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Kirtayvion Taylor-Kirk was last seen on July 8.

News

Casey’s supporting Feeding America during Hunger Action Month

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Casey’s has set a goal of donating 10 million meals to school-aged children and their families.

News

Casey’s supporting Feeding America during Hunger Action Month

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Recent rain causes further damage to Derecho-impacted properties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Morgan Ottier
The owner of a warehouse in Linn County says he’s in need of repairs and now he’s noticing more leaks