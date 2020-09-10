Casey’s supporting Feeding America during Hunger Action Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Casey’s has set a goal of donating 10 million meals to school-aged children and their families during September, which is Hunger Action Month.

This goal is in partnership with Feeding America.

Four Iowa food banks will receive direct donations, including the River Bend Foodbank in Davenport.

Casey’s has provided cash donations to support COVID-19 relief at food banks in its communities since the launch of the partnership in May.

More information about the goal can be found here.

