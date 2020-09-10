CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police hoping to find suspect wanted in connection with counterfeit money

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need help identifying a suspect after police say they tried to use counterfeit money at a gas station in Moline.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the suspect tried to use a fake $10 bill to make a purchase at the Seven-Eleven on Avenue of the Cities in Moline. This happened on August 5.

Police say the worker identified the counterfeit bill immediately and refused to accept it.

Officials describe the suspect as tall and thin with dark hair.

If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

