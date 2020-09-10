CRIME STOPPERS: Two wanted after $500+ worth of items taken from Moline Walmart according to police

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Do you recognize these suspects? If so, police in Moline would like to hear from you.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the police department is hoping to identify the two after over $500 worth of items were stolen from the Walmart in Moline. This incident happened on August 3.

The couple each filled separate carts with items during their trip in the store. The woman scanned the items in her cart at a self check-out, however, police say she did not pay for the items. The man, according to police, left his cart behind while the woman left with the $570 in merchandise.

According to police, the two left the store in a red Chevy Suburban with a stolen plate on it. The front bumper of the vehicle is missing and has a bright blue trailer hitch. The rims and rear bumper are painted black.

Police say the woman had blonde hair with dark roots and was thin. Police say she also has tattoos on her chest, her back just below her neck and on her lower back. Officials say the man is bald and was wearing camo shorts. He has a tattoo on the outside of his right forearm.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.