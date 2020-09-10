Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Two wanted after $500+ worth of items taken from Moline Walmart according to police

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Do you recognize these suspects? If so, police in Moline would like to hear from you.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the police department is hoping to identify the two after over $500 worth of items were stolen from the Walmart in Moline. This incident happened on August 3.

The couple each filled separate carts with items during their trip in the store. The woman scanned the items in her cart at a self check-out, however, police say she did not pay for the items. The man, according to police, left his cart behind while the woman left with the $570 in merchandise.

According to police, the two left the store in a red Chevy Suburban with a stolen plate on it. The front bumper of the vehicle is missing and has a bright blue trailer hitch. The rims and rear bumper are painted black.

Police say the woman had blonde hair with dark roots and was thin. Police say she also has tattoos on her chest, her back just below her neck and on her lower back. Officials say the man is bald and was wearing camo shorts. He has a tattoo on the outside of his right forearm.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

United Way Quad Cities announces $2.3 million in grants to local nonprofits

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The United Way Quad Cities announced $2.3 million in grants today, for 37 local nonprofits.

News

Insurance agencies still busy one month after Midwest derecho

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Marci Clark
Insurance agencies still busy one month after derecho

Derecho 2020

Insurance agencies still busy one month after derecho

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police hoping to find suspect wanted in connection with counterfeit money

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police need help identifying a suspect after police say they tried to use counterfeit money at a gas station in Moline. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the suspect tried to use a fake $10 bill to make a purchase at the Seven-Eleven on Avenue of the Cities in Moline. This happened on August 5.

Latest News

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man wanted on federal charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police need your help in locating a wanted man. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for 23-year-old Oscar Hernandez.

Local

Search for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell continues two months after her disappearance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
September 10 marks two months since 10-year-old Breasia Terrell disappeared.

News

Knox County K9s assist deputies in 3 illegal narcotics investigations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Knox County Sheriff's Office says they seized approximately 28 pounds of cannabis.

News

Illinois officials report 1,953 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 255,643 cases, including 8,242 deaths.

News

The Group accepting feminine hygiene products for teens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Group is accepting feminine hygiene product donations until 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

News

Islamic Center of the QC to host free produce drive on Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The drive will run from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13.