DIY Tie Dye Masks
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Crafted Quad Cities, The Home of QC Handmade in downtown Davenport, is hosting a DIY Tie Dye Mask Workshop (register at the link). Mary Talbert from Crafted QC came on the show to share the details on participating, First of all, you must wear a mask to make a mask! It will be an outdoor event, so there is plenty of room.
- SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th
- 12-4 PM
- Location: 221 E. 2nd St. in Davenport
- Price is $10 per mask - one size fits most (adult)
- Masks are 100% cotton
- You may bring additional items to dye for $10 per item.
Crafted Quad Cities / 221 E. 2nd Street / Davenport, Iowa / 563.323.1985
