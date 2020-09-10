Advertisement

DIY Tie Dye Masks

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Crafted Quad Cities, The Home of QC Handmade in downtown Davenport, is hosting a DIY Tie Dye Mask Workshop (register at the link). Mary Talbert from Crafted QC came on the show to share the details on participating, First of all, you must wear a mask to make a mask! It will be an outdoor event, so there is plenty of room.

  • SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th
  • 12-4 PM
  • Location: 221 E. 2nd St. in Davenport
  • Price is $10 per mask - one size fits most (adult)
  • Masks are 100% cotton
  • You may bring additional items to dye for $10 per item.

Crafted Quad Cities / 221 E. 2nd Street / Davenport, Iowa / 563.323.1985

