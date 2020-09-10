DIY Tie Dye Masks

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Crafted Quad Cities, The Home of QC Handmade in downtown Davenport, is hosting a DIY Tie Dye Mask Workshop (register at the link). Mary Talbert from Crafted QC came on the show to share the details on participating, First of all, you must wear a mask to make a mask! It will be an outdoor event, so there is plenty of room.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th

12-4 PM

Location: 221 E. 2nd St. in Davenport

Price is $10 per mask - one size fits most (adult)

Masks are 100% cotton

You may bring additional items to dye for $10 per item.

Crafted Quad Cities / 221 E. 2nd Street / Davenport, Iowa / 563.323.1985

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.