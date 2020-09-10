Drizzle & Showers Continue Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Drizzle will turn into showers by the mid-morning hours. This will once again keep highs to the 50s and 60s today. Unfortunately, the rain and drizzle are something that will stick around into Friday and Saturday as well before major changes arrive on Sunday. Showers will keep highs to the 60s on Friday. We should get back to the 60s and 70s on Saturday before a front comes through and clears out the rain. After all is said and done, we should see another 1″ of rainfall area wide from today through Saturday. Sunday onward is looking quiet, dry, sunny, and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TODAY: Rain and drizzle. High: 60°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 55°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain. High: 68°.

