Fire Danger (First Alert Weather Lab 09-10-2020)

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pacific Coast has been active with wildfires and smoke is covering much of the area.

A look at Red Flag Warnings along the Pacific Coast Wednesday. (KWQC)

On Wednesday there were multiple Red Flag Warnings in place along the coast. Red Flag Warnings are activated when critical fire weather conditions are present or will be soon. With warm temperatures in these areas last weekend, it aided in drying out the land further.

Another factor was the presence of Santa Ana winds. These winds were present because of low pressure in Arizona that brought winds from inland to coastal California.

Santa Ana winds could produce winds over 20 MPH that elevate dry conditions. (KWQC)

The strongest winds could gust near 60 MPH. Northeast winds coming down-slope will only progress the drying conditions.

Due to Santa Ana winds coming down-slope, it brings drier air and lowers humidity.

Ingredients such as dry air, low humidity and strong winds help rise the fire danger. (KWQC)

After the winds make their way to the coast, winds further dry vegetation and spread fires faster.

