Free Tuition for Students

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KWQC) -

Wartburg College President, Darrel Colson, joined PSL to talk about how the college has made the decision to offer a FREE fifth year of college. The bottom line is that the college experience, going all the way back to March, has been turned upside down due to the pandemic.

Colson announced in July that all students enrolled full-time at Wartburg College during the 2020-21 school year will be eligible for a fifth year at the college tuition free. The offer was extended to ensure all current students impacted by the changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic could get the full Wartburg experience, which extends beyond the academic programs to include co-curriculars like student government, student media, music ensembles and intercollegiate athletics.

Wartburg College / 100 Wartburg Blvd. / Waverly, IA / 800-772-2085

Wartburg College announces that all students enrolled full-time during the 2020-21 school year will be eligible for a...

Posted by Wartburg College on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

