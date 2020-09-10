Governor Reynolds extends derecho disaster proclamations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -Governor Kim Reynolds has announced an extension to the disaster proclamations issued for Iowa counties affected by last month’s derecho.

According to a press release, the proclamation allows the use of state resources to assist in recover efforts for Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama, and Washington counties.

Officials say the proclamation also temporarily suspends regulations regarding weight limits and hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods related to responding to the storm damage throughout the state of Iowa.

