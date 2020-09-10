Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,953 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,953 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois on Thursday, including 28 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 255,643 cases, including 8,242 deaths.

  • Adams County: 1 male 90s
  • Christian County: 1 female 50s
  • Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s
  • Edgar County: 1 male 80s
  • Ford County: 1 male 80s
  • Henry County: 1 male 70s
  • Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Lake County: 1 male 70s
  • Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • McLean County; 1 male 70s
  • Montgomery County: 1 female 70s
  • Randolph County: 1 female 50s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
  • Sangamon County: 1 male 40s
  • Shelby County: 1 male 90s
  • Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 60s
  • Woodford County: 1 male 80s

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 3 – September 9 is 3.8%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,982 tests for a total of 4,575,721.

As of Wednesday night, 1,609 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 346 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

