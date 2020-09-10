Illinois officials report 1,953 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,953 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois on Thursday, including 28 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 255,643 cases, including 8,242 deaths.

Adams County: 1 male 90s

Christian County: 1 female 50s

Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s

Edgar County: 1 male 80s

Ford County: 1 male 80s

Henry County: 1 male 70s

Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

McLean County; 1 male 70s

Montgomery County: 1 female 70s

Randolph County: 1 female 50s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

Sangamon County: 1 male 40s

Shelby County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

Woodford County: 1 male 80s

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 3 – September 9 is 3.8%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,982 tests for a total of 4,575,721.

As of Wednesday night, 1,609 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 346 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

