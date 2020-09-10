Insurance agencies still busy one month after Midwest derecho

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

August 10th marked the start of another busy season for insurance agencies from to the derecho that swept the Midwest. Now one month later, claims are still rolling in from the storm.

“Nobody planned for a hurricane in Iowa. That’s not something that the infrastructure was ready to handle. So there’s lots of triage with all of these claims at the same time and insurance companies are trying to figure it out as well,” says Andy Schoepf, Vice President of Risk and Claims Management at Lee Agency Insurance in Muscatine.

“Everybody thinks their claims are important and they should, it’s just a matter of when it is this broad, how do you identify what needs to be done first," Schoepf says.

He says most insurance policies say you are responsible to make sure the damage doesn’t get any worse. He encourages doing what you can to prevent further damage, but says not to put yourself at risk for a little financial savings.

“The other thing is, document why you are making the decisions your making. So if you say ‘I didn’t feel safe and I called 14 people to try to get this tree off my roof but they couldn’t or I couldn’t get a hold of anybody’, document that. That’s going to help the insurance company say ‘Ok you made an effort to do this, you weren’t able to do it safely. We are not going to penalize you in an way even if further damage does occur,” Schoepf says.

You can apply for Iowa disaster assistance here.

