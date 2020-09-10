Advertisement

Iowa officials report 819 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths over 24 hours

By Tara Gray
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 819 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 71,956 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.5%, and 1,205 deaths. The state website reports the data in real-time.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 683,209 have been tested and 51,640 have recovered. Officials also reported that 302 people were hospitalized, 48 of whom were admitted over the last 24 hours, and 85 were in the intensive care unit.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a media briefing at 11 a.m.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott262,4256.4%32,3521,81925
Muscatine131,0217.9%8,49883452
Clinton49509.8%8,51945415
Des Moines156557%7,6492216
Lee1752811%5,3891386
Henry4045015.2%4,3581454
Jackson424813.1%3,3941652
Cedar51887.3%3,2391341
Louisa14022.8%2,22436314

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

