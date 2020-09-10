Iowa officials report 819 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 819 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 71,956 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.5%, and 1,205 deaths. The state website reports the data in real-time.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 683,209 have been tested and 51,640 have recovered. Officials also reported that 302 people were hospitalized, 48 of whom were admitted over the last 24 hours, and 85 were in the intensive care unit.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a media briefing at 11 a.m.