MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is hosting a Free Fresh Produce Drive to support Quad City families.

The drive will run from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13. It will be held at the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, which is located at 6005 34th Avenue in Moline.

