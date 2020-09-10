Advertisement

Knox County K9s assist deputies in 3 illegal narcotics investigations

The Knox County Sheriff's Office shared pictures of K9 Glock (left) and K9 Juri (right) in a Facebook post about the three investigations.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office shared pictures of K9 Glock (left) and K9 Juri (right) in a Facebook post about the three investigations.(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says its K9s had a busy Labor Day weekend helping assist them and the Galesburg Police Department in three illegal narcotics investigations.

In total, the sheriff’s office says it seized approximately 28 pounds of cannabis, 12 grams of psilocybin Mushrooms, methamphetamine and Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD).

Deputies say 54-year-old Jabari M. Lynn of Green Acres, Florida was arrested in Knox County during an investigation on Monday.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office provided a breakdown of the three investigations in a Facebook post.

On Saturday, K9 Glock assisted Knox County deputies and intercepted a package with approximately 2,930 grams of suspected cannabis. This case is still under investigation.

On Sunday, K9 Glock assisted Knox County deputies and Galesburg police by locating luggage at the Amtrak Station. The sheriff’s office says further investigation revealed approximately two plastic containers (26 hits) of Lysergic ACID Diethylamide (LSD), 1 gram of methamphetamine, one bag with approximately 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and approximately 125 grams of cannabis. This case is still under investigation.

On Monday, K9 Juri assisted Knox County deputies and Galesburg police at the Amtrak Station where Lynn was located after a short foot pursuit. The sheriff’s office says Lynn was found to have approximately 5 pounds of cannabis in a backpack he had in person and another 16.5 pounds in a suitcase left behind at the Amtrak Station with his name on the luggage.

Deputies say Lynn was charged with cannabis trafficking, manufacturing/deliver of cannabis and resisting a police officer.

Lynn is being detained at the Knox County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.00 and a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold.

