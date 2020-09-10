Light at the end of the tunnel

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After a week of rain, drizzle and well below normal temperatures we will get back to regularly scheduled September by Sunday. Another wave of possible heavy rain will set up Friday into Saturday before high pressure rolls in on Sunday. This will bring sunny skies and dry conditions for several days next week. This also will allow temperatures to climb back to the 70s and 80s, nearly 20º warmer in many areas, all of next week.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.