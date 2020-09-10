Advertisement

Many more likely sought US jobless aid as layoffs persist

In this April 30 ,2020 file photo, a barber shop shows closed and hiring sign during the COVID-19 in Chicago. Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.
In this April 30 ,2020 file photo, a barber shop shows closed and hiring sign during the COVID-19 in Chicago. Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the pace of layoffs, which have remained elevated but have been declining as some sectors of the economy have rebounded in the months since the viral pandemic erupted.

The number of people who are seeking unemployment benefits each week still exceeds the number who did so in any week on record before the virus triggered a recession in early spring.

The government’s August jobs report showed that the economy had recovered about half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic. Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are struggling. And millions of Americans are facing unemployment with diminished benefits.

The rate of confirmed viral infections has dropped over the past several weeks but remains well above where it was in the spring. Many analysts say the economy won’t likely be able to sustain a recovery until a vaccine is available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Recent rain causes further damage to Derecho-impacted properties

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Ottier
The owner of a warehouse in Linn County says he’s in need of repairs and now he’s noticing more leaks

National

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.

National

Mother searches for son after California fire

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Western wildfires have killed at least six people.

News

NFL season kicks off Thursday on TV6

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Ottier
The Super Bowl Champion Chiefs are kicking things off against the Texans in Kansas City.

National

Assange extradition hearing paused over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The London hearing on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition from Britain to the United States was suspended Thursday because one of the lawyers may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Bureau County police ask for help with damaged political signs

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

Rock Island Police Department investigating afternoon shooting

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Davenport and West Burlington Health Centers receive $1.6 million grants

Updated: 50 minutes ago

National Politics

Senate GOP’s virus relief bill expected to fail in vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A GOP coronavirus relief package faces dire prospects in a Senate test vote, and negotiators involved in recent efforts to strike a deal that could pass before the November election say they see little reason for hope.

National

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the North Complex fire northeast of San Francisco, authorities said.