Meeting the Moment Challenge

Dr. Richard Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer of Vera French Mental Health Center, joined PSL to talk about the launch of a new challenge that really is perfect given how much our daily lives have changed during the COVID pandemic. To participate, it’s just $1 per day ($45 donation) which gets you an exclusive t-shirt, a daily e-blast for inspiration, Facebook Group access (see below!), and an early online Silent Auction Access in October.

During Meeting The Moment: The 2020 Vera French Mental Health Challenge, people are doing JUST ONE THING EACH DAY for 45 days to invest in themselves and their mental wellness. The experts at Vera French have identified five Key Themes For Mental Wellness to help you think of your “one thing” each day:

Connecting (with nature and other people, especially those you may have lost touch with)

Moving (physical activity which connects the mind to the body)

Breathing (using time tested breathing techniques and strategies to calm the mind especially when overwhelmed)

Giving (whether it is a random act of kindness or a note of gratitude, science shows gratitude is good for the mind)

Reflecting (whether it is through meditation, prayer, or quiet reminiscing about joyful memories)

