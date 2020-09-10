Moline-Coal Valley school district hosts a virtual conversation

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley school district held a virtual discussion with nearly a hundred parents about how the beginning of the new school year is going. Parents asked question of the superintendent and board members about everything from technology mishaps, streamlining the process of assignments, and when it would be possible to resume more in person learning. The most touched on topic though was the workload that the students are facing during remote learning phases. Superintendent Rachel Savage told parents that the district will be reaching out to more parents to see how they can balance student work better.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.